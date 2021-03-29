Editor: Apparently it isn’t very PC to openly discuss a rigged election. It is of no matter whether it was or wasn’t it remains a ‘hush’ topic. People can get fired! However we are cleaning up voter rolls, looking into voting machinery tied to the internet, considering fewer days to vote instead of weeks even months, examining how ‘hacking’ our voting equipment by foreigners occurred, discussing voting on paper and by mail, talking about voter ID, and much more. Our founding generation warned that government by a rational majority also needs to protect the minority. That being an ideal form of a Democratic Republic. They also mentioned that powerful things can get a democracy way out of balance and We the People would need to take serious and drastic individual actions to restore the Republic or it would fail entirely. PC or not our Republic is on a banana peel!
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
You got that right as we watch Republican controlled states across the nation put forth laws to make voting ever more difficult, particularity for people of color or the poor. We have Arizona's fools wanting this - Arizona Republicans introduced a bill that would effectively allow Republican elected officials to OVERTURN the will of the voters in presidential elections by giving the Republican-controlled state legislature veto power over the certification of presidential electors - in other words if we don't like how the people vote we'll nullify it. And the biggest demonstration of Republican hatred for people is this gem from Georgia where it is now against the law to offer anyone standing in long poll lines - created by Republicans - water. How in the hell can it be against the law to offer someone a drink? And why?
Our nation desperately needs H1 - now S1 - to correct the onerous actions of the hateful, undemocratic Republican hoards who know if they let "those" people vote they will never win another election..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.