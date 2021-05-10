Editor: Policeman on the corner: Excuse me sir. Where you headed carrying the Constitution under your arm?
We the People: Just on my way to the laundry at the end of the road to get soils and stains removed.
Policeman: What happened?
We the People: Big 200 year party, recklessness, abusiveness, overreach, failure to protect. Now lots of soap and water needed.
Policeman: Can’t you just buy a new one?
We the People: You see, this fabric is very durable and can be laundered by the respectfulness of patriots and constitutional preservationists who run the laundry down the way. They will restore the heritage of it for the next big party. So officer, when you see us coming back with a clean, fresh, and folded Constitution just know that the Launderer’s people there at the end of the road have unique protection skills taught long ago by the Founding Fathers.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
Well with 45% of Republican men saying they will NOT get vaccinated and our backward county being run by Republicans the concern for vaccines going to where enlightened people reside doesn't seem all that wrong. And of course the whole "JUST SAY NO" bunch does offer some good news for our future.
