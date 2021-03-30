Editor: One flat tire can get you out of the car to investigate the matter. Two or three flats is surely an emergency. Today our Democratic Republic appears to have a flat, a matter which has a number of us out looking into the cause. Any trouble ahead? Nails, glass or dangerous obstructions in our path? Any alarm in store? Of course we believe our other inflated constitutional tires are good quality because they’ve withstood a couple hundred years of political bumps. We’ve looked, and the path ahead looks clear. . . .no emergency or tyranny pending. Let’s move on. Oh, we still have a flat. Let’s hope our “constitutional spare” is sufficiently inflated by “We The People” for the uneven trip ahead.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
