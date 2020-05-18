Editor: It is certainly not unusual for cities and municipalities to frequently look for new revenues to pay for all the community services which seem to grow endlessly over time. Of course the current funding strain isn’t only a revenue matter; It’s a public health crisis which is fueling an economic crisis.
Maybe instead of searching for a new “commercial lease tax” our city council, mayor, administrative managers, department heads, planners and others should now also be thinking in terms of “capping and curtailing expenses”.
Which city services are discretionary?; Which are mandatory? Which services produce a benefit greater than the cost to deliver them? Can costs be saved by temporarily suspending or permanently eliminating selected services? Are we honestly living within our means?
What vacant jobs, positions and assistant roles could be furloughed or eliminated entirely. Does a broad spectrum of our citizenry benefit from the majority of city services or do some few vocally active citizens or groups gain disproportional benefits?
Today more than yesterday communities need custodians and bureaucratic ‘watchpersons’ who can steer the ship of state in a balanced cost effective way. Households know how to trim up spending when times get tough. And now public leaders are recognizing its time to do the same.
Searching only for new revenue to sustain the status quo usually means no one’s eye is on the cost/benefit ball or worse, no one cares.
The recent boldness of the Denver mayor is noted. Furloughing city leaders and staffs for some period may supplant the need for a new commercial lease tax!
Our financial wellbeing deserves broad review and overview.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
