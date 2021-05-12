Editor: Some of everything! All must go! Heading to 1776 Gettysburg Junction. Won't need it any more. Have the old Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration all in fair to good working order.
Patch/repair preservation material available on Amazon. Like new Sections, Articles, Court Interpretations, overreach guidance, and how-to undermine intent all in original boxes including Founders warnings and safety tips. Great items for youngsters, college students as well as adults unfamiliar with heritage, preservation, protection, free markets, and liberty. Prices depending on historic knowledge.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
