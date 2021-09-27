Editor: Around 1778 word was leaking into the domains of European foreign leaders that a small group of movers and shakers in the new American colonies may be engaging in “conspiracy” to dramatically change how subject peoples are ruled by their overlords.
The conspiracists said that at best the people had extensive freedoms, inalienable rights, equality of all citizens, and enjoyed the right to own and operate property, and to pursue happiness.
At worst, the people would choose how and by whom they would be ruled. And further, the People, not a government, were to remain responsible for preserving and perpetuating the new scheme.
Such conspiracy was alien to current world order.
If these Untested Foreign Opinions (UFOs) were true, and were to quickly skedaddle across the Atlantic, Queens, kings, dictators and provincial chieftains there might all be invaded and their power and control over people whisked away.
Well, the UFOs made resounding landings worldwide and on the new confederation of states. “Area51” type secrets soon became the Peoples’ Constitution including a Bill of Rights which was adopted in 1789. Today, those UFOs fly high in the colors red, white, and blue!
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
roge - "...became the Peoples’ Constitution...". You mean that piece of paper that gave rights only to educated, white, male, landowners while ignoring women, minorities and those who did not own property or were not "properly" educated?
