Editor: Movers and shakers Jim, John, Ben, George, and a few others decided that it was time to unveil an extraordinary concept of how people should govern themselves: one that would stand out among all others, one that would influence the formation of a union of new states added to the big new country and last through the ages.
It would be a momentous written document codifying the natural God given inalienable human rights, freedoms, equalities, and principles that people everywhere already have for regulating themselves. The centerpiece would be liberty of individual citizens and the spotlight would be on “We the People” and our responsibility for avoiding traditional governmental tyranny’s.
The people would democratically elect representatives to form a government to provide for their safety and to conduct essential administrative affairs. It would have built in checks and balances to regulate, control and limit its powers.
Unless specific powers were assigned to the Federal Government, they were to be retained by the individual states.
It would be the people’s constitution, a law of the land, a profound “lollapalooza” for all time and all citizens . . . . not a changeable meaningless sideshow Razzle-Dazzle for curbing everyone’s freedoms.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
