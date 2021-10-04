Editor: The founders felt good that all was well inside the new country when word arrived of turmoil and chaos at the Rio border. Ben Crockett reported that if we don’t restore the “constitutional waters” there all hell could break out! Franklin said we need some virtuous and patriotic men to create a ‘state of defense’: folks who knew how to guard the rights and liberties of fellow citizens. Right away came to mind Austin, Houston, Sam Antonio, and Crockett himself.
The Fort Worth gang was formed and soon joined by pioneers, ranchers, frontiersmen, and politicians.
They quickly learned the un-constitutional waters of Rio had not yet gone under-the-bridge and the reckless, diverse waves of threats to sovereignty could still be calmed. Congress authorized the “Constitutional Sergeant at Arms” to prepare for conflict.
A preservationist militia was formed. They would stampede into the area with horses, cattle, buffalo, weaponry, flags, munitions, gunboats and “flatten” the unrestful waters.
Todays’ ad in the Philadelphia Sovereign Journal reads: “WANTED - in ‘Echo’ Rio Grand, a few virtuous and patriotic men with liberty experience.”
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
Oh look! Our own local war monger! How refreshing.
