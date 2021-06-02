Editor: There was a lot of consternation in Philadelphia over prohibiting the heavyweight boxing event from taking place during the pandemic of 1788.
Congress had just put the new Constitution to bed and HUD wanted to cancel the private enterprise fight. Many Senators said oh no, there is no constitutional provision for a lockdown, override or exemption for cancelling the event.
The dueling commission gave the go ahead for the fight. Heavyweight Big John Quarantine, a miner from Penciltucky lambasted EV Driver, a small businessman from Cupertino, in the first several rounds. In round 10 Driver decked Quarantine.
Referee Andy Covid of Wuhan declared a knockout but the Congressional Investigation Panel questioned the call saying it was more likely a Technical Knock Out (TKO) as Big John suffered from Miner’s Lazy Lung (MLL) thought to be the cause of the Pandemic. Washington ordered all Mines and Small Businesses shuttered for as long as it takes for safety while WHO searches to locate the source of MLL.
It looked like Groundhog Phil, coal, oil and gas might have to remain in isolation longer than clean business batteries, windmills, and solar panel maker’s where work exposures are more “above-ground-like.”
The thinking was it might take as long as 2024 for the investigation to end.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.