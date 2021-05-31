Editor: The Kentucky track was rough with upheaval, abuse, recklessness and horse shoe ruts but race advisor Trump said “start your horses and sound the muskets”!
The cheering crowd of We the People had placed their bets and tightened their sinches. Ben’s kite lifted and the race was underway. MsLongShot, ridden by Madison, broke out ahead but was soon several links behind MsMonarchy and MsBLM by turn one! GW on MsUSA was way behind out of the gate but remained a crowd 200 year to 1 favorite. Spirited mudder, MsBill-of-Rights, edged past Pandemic kicking up a liberty cloud of free choice and dusty equality particles into the goggles of jockey Hi Dictator.
MsLiberty, Free Speech and MsCleanPolling were all links behind MsCovid-19 on turns 2 and 3 as she raced ahead at founders speed overtaking MsConstitution on the final turn. Within seconds Jockey, Uncle Sam Patriot crowded MsPandemic, Covid-19, and MsAntifa into the rail for a lethal stumbling fall onto the infield grass where umpire Adams declared them “game over.”
MsVotersDecide streaked past prime contenders, MsOverreach, Sidelineder and MsPC-Censorship who could not be seen through the dust clouds left behind by MsFreeMarket, GodSpeed, FreeSpeech, and MsTake-it-to-the-Polls.
As the dust settled MsConstitution galloped at historic race speed across the finish line barely a nose ahead of MsIndividuality, FreeMarkets, InGodWeTrust, LongLastRepublic, and MsWeStandforFreedom.
A resounding We-the-People preservation roar could be heard from century’s around.
In the Patriots Winners Circle ceremony Lombardi awarded the high flying Old Glory trophy to the winner’s and handed millions of “Citizen Freedom Tickets” to jockeys, trainers, teachers, parents, grandparents, kids, grandkids, and all volunteers who agreed to safeguard them for entry to the next “heritage” derby.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Don't give up your day job! And they say I post hateful crap!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.