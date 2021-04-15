Editor: In a free marketplace economists say the price of goods, services and many resources is determined where supply and demand are equal. How much demand is there for free speech? How much supply? Is it a good, a commodity, a service?
Our founding generation said it is none of those. It is a natural “right”, an inalienable right, and entirely free for all of us unless we allow it to wither by not protecting it. In many countries hijacking free speech is a favorite way for governments, rebels, majorities, and others to control speech and thereby nearly everything else.
When you can control it, the “free price” goes away.
Think fear, punishment, retribution, even imprisonment for violators as the new high replacement price. Today in our Democratic Republic we see signs of hijacking speech. We call it crickets, censorship, cancelling, PC, silencing, don’t print it, don’t say it, mischaracterize it, ignore it, and more. Our constitutional founders clearly said that if We The People don’t vigorously, promote, defend, protect, and use our constitutional free speech right, it will indeed wither away leaving us in the cross hairs of tyranny. So how high up can the price of free speech go? We may not want to learn or experience that answer.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
The so-called "free speech" addressed in our Constitution apples to the government infringing on a citizens right to speak out against the government. It does not address any business from shutting up those they don't want to hear from.
When I was a talk show host at least every couple of days I would hear from some fool who was upset because I would shut off an idiot caller with which I did not agree. I always pointed out to these whiners if they want to spew their trash, buy your own radio station.
