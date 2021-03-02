Editor: It’s an enviable thing when you are free say of another person that he or she is “a hateful despicable person.” Why? Because here “we the people” are protecting our constitutional liberties and freedoms to say that. Of course our founding generations tell us we must have a moral and ethical society for this to work. And in order to keep these rights and freedoms working for us we are personally responsible for protecting them. Today, some of those earlier foundations may be eroded.
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
As one of those people called out as a "hateful, despicable persons" I actually enjoy these comments because they show the grade 3 level of intellect demonstrated by those who find the posting of facts and the truth as "hate" speech.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.