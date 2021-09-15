Editor: Hey! Slow down. . . turn in we haven’t seen you in some time. Sorry, I’ve been really busy. Too many irons in the fire; working, kids ball games, birthdays to celebrate, cars and home to repair, Drs appointments, graduation events, dresses, gowns, tuxes to buy; church and school plays; No end in sight!
Tell you what; the founders of this country were very busy too. They knew we all needed to do these things. They took time to see that we would be able to knowing being busy would be a must. They made sure no bosses were riding our back, telling us what we could and couldn’t do, what and where we could spend your time and money, and when and where we would be allowed to go to do it. They gave us constitutional license and a generous set of rights and a form of government to protect us as we go about our day.
Oh, by the way, we notice nothing “heritage” is listed in that very busy schedule. Our founders would be disappointed having worked really hard to make freedom, rights, and equality work for everyone. Our kids and grand kids would long remember a ‘pull in’ to most any patriotic event. Maybe squeezing in a flag raising, a vets cemetery drive through, a civics museum visit or a stop by at most any freedom preservation place or event.
Our Founder’s cautioned. . . a free way of life wouldn’t take care of itself; Madison and the Boys said We the People are responsible for preserving and protecting it !
Roger Kelly
Lake Havasu City
More hysterical nonsense from one of our county's uneducated, "... having worked really hard to make freedom, rights, and equality work for everyone." Really? Not so much for blacks, women, or the uneducated non-landowner. "Equality" was provided only to educated, white, male landowners, everyone else was blocked.
