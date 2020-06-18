Lake Havasu is in denial of Covid 19 damage to the community, three weeks after Memorial day weekend record crowds (Mostly from out of state), have come to roost with some 300% increase in covid cases, something that LHC residents cannot afford being the sheer numbers of over 58 year old residents and property owners here. Also Phoenix has 11 at-capacity hospitals at present, and LHC has but one hospital.
As we voted to close the lake, the departments that receive our taxes have chosen to support local business’ ONLY, ignoring the public opinion and federal experts social distancing actions, on this subject.
I have just recorded 60 license plates of boaters just entering our fair city, at one hotel, plus our lifeline the grocery stores, plus restaurant traffic — all have lines out front and no active spaces in seating thus ignoring this pandemic in favor of a quick buck at the expense of their neighbors. I say shame on them, but I also have to wonder where are the LHC police, sherriff’s office, county health leaders in all of this.
Roger Matt
Lake Havasu City
