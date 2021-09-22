Editor: To all you left wing Biden supporters, are you paying attention to the border crisis?
This man has single handily created the biggest humanitarian crisis in the history of this county. To top it off he won’t even talk to the press about it. Isn’t it about time we as everyday American citizens say enough is enough already. This guy is totally out of control and many thought Trump was a tyrant. Biden and his handlers have shown us that they are really anti-American and could care less about our welfare. You anti American Biden supports need to admit that you made a mistake in voting for this loose cannon. Biden has proven that he knows nothing about running this country as the president. Now other world leaders are worried that they cannot depend on us when they need us. Shame on anyone who voted for this no good career swamp creature.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.