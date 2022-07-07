Editor: I don’t know how anyone who voted for Biden can sleep at night with all the disastrous things he and his handlers have done to ruin our country. Now after raiding the oil reserves I read where he is sending that oil to other countries including China. With our own gas costing twice what it was before he was put in office he is just showing us his contempt for the American people.
The open border crisis is another thing that has gotten out of hand. These invaders are treated better then most of our own homeless and veterans.
This so-called Green New Deal is another sham. Trying to force everyone to buy electric vehicles is not going to work. Just where does he think the electricity is going to come from to power the charging stations. Solar and wind are not the answer yet, as there aren’t enough resources to keep them sustainable. The batteries in these EVs are very expensive and most of the raw material needed to make them comes from other countries; some are our enemies.
There is an eye opening report from Prager University about EV battery production. Google it and be prepared for some disturbing information. I just can’t figure out what his big plan is for our country other then putting us back into covered wagons. There are millions of Democrats switching teams right now as they are finally seeing the light. There will be a red wave in the mid-terms that will shove the Democrat party to an early grave. Can’t come soon enough.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
