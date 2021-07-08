Editor: God Help us: When is this madness going to end. Biden and his handlers are doing everything possible to make this great country suffer.
It has been well publicized about all the things they have been done that are not good for this country. Just the open border crises is enough to show us what their up to. Their plan is to make them all citizens with a commitment to vote Democrat.
These invaders are being sent to all corners of the country and dropped off with the locals to deal with housing, feeding and providing medical for them.
Where is the local outrage. This big infrastructure package he is promoting will put this country further in debt and with raising our taxes to help fund it. This can’t go on. Now I read that a Canadian company is suing Biden for the shutdown of the pipeline for $15 billion.
And the report also stated that we the taxpayers will end up paying for it if the Canadian company wins.
This HR1and S1 are another way for the left to keep control, if they somehow ram this through we will end up being a one party nation from then on.
The left is running scared though as they have weaponized the justice department to track down everyone who was anywhere near the (Capitol) on Jan. 6. There are people who are being locked up without charges and no bail.
But BLM and Antifa the two biggest terrorist groups on the planet get a pass. Where is the justice. There is none if you are a conservative who believes in right and wrong. Biden shows us everyday that he is a dictator without a brain and should not be called the president of our country.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
