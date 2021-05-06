Editor: When will this madness end? It can’t end soon enough for me. This out-of-control fake president and cackling vice president are sending this country to an early grave.
But let’s face it, those two are not really in charge. Their socialist behind-the-scene handlers are the ones really calling the shots.
Biden has been trained just like a child to read a teleprompter and if he gets lost and goes off script he starts with his gibberish.
As for Harris, who is one step away from the No. 1 position, she can’t control her stupid laughter. Now she said they are going to send millions to the southern triangle countries to get them to keep their people there. Such a deal for them! The corrupt government leaders will be laughing all the way to the bank and not one dime will be spent on keeping their people from leaving.
In Biden’s big speech last week he said that electric vehicles will be made here in America by American workers. The next day GM announced that it plans to build the EV in Mexico. Guess GM missed the speech.
Ford Motor Company just after Biden was sworn in announced it was scrapping plans for a new plant in Ohio and moving it to Mexico. I guess all the suckers who voted for that brain dead moron better learn how to install solar panels and by the way I don’t think solar works well in parts of the country that don’t get much sun. But wind turbines will cover that, I have a friend in Minnesota that allowed a turbine company to install one not far from his house and it drives him crazy.
Not to mention all the birds that get killed off. But free everything is good.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
President Biden’s - the man elected by the American people to give each of us hope for a better America and to replace the twice-impeached, lying crook who was determined to destroy our nation at the behest of Putin – agenda is about so much more than taxes.
It is about making your life better.
It is about lowering your healthcare costs.
It is about fixing your roads.
It is about helping you pay rent during this pandemic.
It is cleaning your air and water.
A fair tax code is a benefit for everyone.
If corporations are people, then tax them like people.
Once again a know nothing mentions bird deaths by wind turbine. Let’s look at the facts - The following is excerpted from a report by CleanTechnica in 2018 - The number of birds killed by wind turbines is relatively tiny. “Collisions with wind turbines account for about one-tenth of a percent of all ‘unnatural’ bird deaths in the United States each year. And of all bird deaths, 30 percent are due to natural causes, like baby birds falling from nests,” according to AWEA. ---- Billions of birds are killed each year by domestic cats. Yes, that’s billions with a b. Collisions with communications towers kill about 6.5 million birds each year; this is about 18 times more than wind power technology. Electrocutions kill about 5.4 million. ----- Furthermore, nuclear power plants and fossil-fuel plants kill far more birds than wind power. “Within the uncertainties of the data used, the estimate means that wind farm-related avian fatalities equated to approximately 46,000 birds in the United States in 2012, but nuclear power plants killed about 460,000 and fossil-fueled power plants 24 million,” according to a paper published by Benjamin K. Sovacool titled “The Avian and Wildlife Costs of Fossil Fuels and Nuclear Power.” ------ Back to other sources of bird deaths, in addition to deaths caused by domestic cats, collisions with glass in buildings is a top cause. “Bird mortality from window collisions in the US is estimated to be between 365 million to 988 million birds annually.” If we compare the top end of the researchers’ estimate for wind power bird deaths, which is 328,000 per year, with the peak from the Fish and Wildlife Service for building collisions, which is 988 million, we see that building collisions result in well over 2,000 times more bird deaths. ----- Vehicle collisions are also one of the top causes of bird mortality. A recent study estimated that between 89 million and 340 million birds die annually in vehicle collisions on US roads. Again, if we take the top figure for each type of bird death, we see that vehicle collisions caused several hundred times more deaths. Poisoning also kills about 72 million. ------ Collisions with utility lines are another top cause of deaths. “It is currently estimated that between 8 million and 57 million birds are killed in the United States annually from collisions with electric utility lines,” US Fish & Wildlife Services (FWS) states. ----- Oil pits kill about 500,000 to 1 million US birds per year, according to the FWS. “An estimated 500,000 to 1 million birds are killed annually in oil pits and evaporation ponds. In one study, 51 % of all birds found at oil and gas facilities were in heater-treaters, 30% in various pits, 4% in wastewater ponds, 4% tanks and trays, and 1% spills.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.