Editor: Well it didn’t take long for that brain dead moron occupying the White House to put the economy in a downward spiral. I’ll bet all those oil and gas workers are happy with their choice now. China Biden told everyone before the election that he was going to shut down oil and gas production in this country, what’s the matter didn’t you believe it. Now the price of gas and diesel are already on the upward trend. The fool should have been more focused on the virus. The virus eradication was and is more important now then the Green New Deal. But no he has no mind of his own, he only listens to his handlers, whoever they are.
Now let’s review his executive order campaign. Does anyone remember when he was on TV claiming that anyone who governs by executive order is a dictator? Sounds like he needs to practice what he preaches.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
