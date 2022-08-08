Editor: I have to agree with a recent letter writer that stated that he doesn’t want to see electric vehicles being charged with fossil fuel type of generation. These pro electric vehicle people are total hypocrites. Sounds like they want their cake and eat it too. Can’t have it both ways.
As it stands now our electrical grid is on shaky grounds and it wouldn’t take much to shut it down. Heck a good thunderstorm can wreck havoc with the grid, we see it all the time. I’m not anti electric but we are a long ways from having everything we drive powered by batteries. If fossil fuel was eliminated today we would be in a world of hurt. Just think of all the trucks alone that transport just about everything we need to survive would be sitting idle.
How about plane travel, jet fuel doesn’t come from wind generators or solar.
We need to be realistic about this and ease into this slowly. This attitude the Biden people have about fossil fuel is wrong and we are all suffering from it. Biden condemns our oil companies and then goes begging to our enemies to produce more oil.
And what is really bad is he is selling our oil to China and other countries while we get robbed at the pumps. It is the America last policy from these traitors. Also isn’t sad that there is one crisis after another with these people and nothing ever gets resolved. It’s been about a year now since the loser in chief pulled out of Afghanistan leaving all those Americans stranded let alone the billions in military equipment left behind. But all they can think about is how their going to stop Trump from running again. Their running scared.
