Editor: To all you people who voted for Biden, I hope you are happy with the gas prices going up. I wish only the people who voted for him would have to suffer for their bad choice. I know you think you had it bad under Trump but let’s face it, he did more good for this country than many others before him. Where is Biden? How many press conferences has he had since stealing the election? His circle-back girl also hasn’t been the sharpest lately. The left proved that an election can be rigged and will only seek to refine it. This will be a one-party nation before long with our enemy China pulling the strings. I have really given up hope that the Republican party can do anything to stop this madness as they have proved to be also part of the swamp. It is going to take strong conservatives to straighten out this mess.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
