Editor: This is what some people voted for: If it wasn’t already bad enough that Joe Biden is intentionally filling our country with illegal immigrants, he’s now FORCING taxpayer to cough up BILLIONS to give them FREE healthcare—something that not even every American gets!
President Biden announced a plan to allow illegals to enroll in Obamacare and Medicaid coverage.
This plan specifically applies to illegals enrolled in the DACA program, but sets a dangerous precedent after which Americans could be expected to pay for ALL of the illegals which have been walking over our southern border under Joe Biden’s tenure.
Since former President Obama illegally created DACA through an executive order, the program has helped millions of illegals stay in America and current numbers show that roughly 600,000 are currently enrolled in the Obama program.
This means that at a time when many Americans can’t even afford their own healthcare, our tax dollars are goings towards subsidizing healthcare for individuals who have willingly broken the law by entering the country illegally.
Previously, the Center for Immigration Studies researchers estimated that the cost of opening Obamacare and Medicaid rolls to illegal aliens would cost American taxpayers about $4,600 per illegal alien.
With the current number of people enrolled in DACA, this new Biden plan would cost America taxpayers roughly $2.8 billion every year.
This is likely only the first step in Biden’s plan to get taxpayer’s to foot the entire bill for the healthcare of these criminals.
Back in February 2021, it was reported that the Biden administration wanted to subsidize healthcare benefits for all illegal aliens. In fact, it has been regarded as a “top priority” for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra.
I didn’t vote for this but apparently we have people who did.
