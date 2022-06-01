Editor: I never cared if you were “gay” or whatever acronym you chose to call yourself, until you started shoving it down my throat. I never cared what color your skin was, until you started blaming me for your problems. I never cared about your political affiliation, until you started to condemn me for mine. I never cared where you were from in this great Republic, until you began condemning people based on where they were born and the history that makes them who they are. I have never cared if you were well off or poor, because I’ve been both, until you started calling me names for working hard to make a better life for myself.
I’ve never cared if your beliefs are different than mine, until you said my beliefs are wrong. I’ve never cared if you didn’t like guns, until you tried to take my guns away. Now ... I care. I’ve given all the tolerance I have to give. This is no longer my problem. It’s your problem. You can still fix it. It’s not too late. But it needs to be soon. I’m a very patient person. But I’m running out of patience. There are literally tens of millions of people just like me who are sick of all the Anti-American crap! I’ve always cared about life, and all lives, but now you try to force the notion on me and other fellow citizens and patriots that certain lives matter more than others. You protest, riot, attack, burn, and loot. Your so-called “movement” has become an out-of-control bunch of thugs, criminals, and anarchists who are intent on destroying our country.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
[274 words]
