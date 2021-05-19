Editor: In my last letter I didn't discuss the border crisis because of the 300 word limit. But this needs to be kept on the front burner because Biden's open border policy will and has had a devastating effect on our country as we have known it.
This is nothing more then his way to assure that the left will be in power forever. He claimed during his so-called campaigning that he would be the president for everyone whether Democrat or Republican. So far he has not been much of a president but a stooge for the radical left.
Neither he nor Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the border to talk with the people there who are overwhelmed with illegal invaders.
This is an insane policy had can't continue. How about all the money that is being spent to take care of these people? Biden and the radicals are totally out of control and need to be stopped. Our country can't wait for the mid-terms or the next presidential election.
All you liberal leftists who voted for Biden, I say shame on you. If you think what they are doing is so good then why don't you go to the border and take a few of these invaders, bring them home and raise them on your dime? Just think, many of you voted for this moron because you simply didn't like President Trump as he wasn't a slick-talking snake oil salesman like we have had in the past.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
President Biden - the man elected by the American people to give each of us hope for a better nation and to kick a maniacal, twice-impeached, lying crook out of the office - has addressed the border issue with funds for additional officers and a high tech approach to cover the border instead of wasting money a stupid wall.
