Editor: What I don’t see in this opinion section is any talk about the border. That brain dead moron in the White House has created a real problem with all the illegals surging our border. Instead of working to get our country back on track after the China virus attack he has chosen to put thousands of people out of work. With the thousands that had already been jobless it was certainly bad timing especially with no back up plan. Now opening up the border for anyone who wants to come in is another bad idea. What were you left leaning people thinking of when you cast your vote for Biden? He told everyone up front what he was going to do and so far he has kept those promises. Unfortunately his promises have been bad for our country. As for the illegals I would like to see every Democrat who voted for that moron go to the border and get at least five children and just take the next in line no matter where they came from, bring them home and take care of them.
I for one do not want to be a part of your poor election choices. If you don’t like my idea then why did you vote for China Biden?
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
