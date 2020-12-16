Editor: I won’t mention names but a previous writer stated that we Trump supporters should get off the crazy train and except the fact that Trump lost.
The left created this monster with their unrelenting hated for someone who wasn’t part of the swamp culture. Does anyone remember Hillery calling all Trump supporters deplorables, how about Mad Maxine telling her people in the streets to go after any conservative they encounter. Most recently a Democrat politician in Michigan on public TV telling her soldiers to go after any Trump supporter.
Now let’s look at Nancy Pelosi with her ongoing hated. Read Bryon York’s article in Tuesday’s paper.
The left has tried everything in the book of dirty tricks to get rid of Trump because they knew he was a threat to their way of life. In the last four years. what has the democrat party done for the good of this country, not a dammed thing. They were so consumed with hated for the conservative way of life that they couldn’t help themselves. Now you on the left are saying it’s time to get over it and let’s all make peace. Obama/Biden started this division with their constant attacks on the police and the rule of law. They are both traitors to this country and hopefully their day of reckoning is in their future. The left pulled off the biggest political sham/fraud in the history of this country. Biden is nothing more than an Obama puppet and will still will be calling the shots from behind the scenes. We are headed down a dark path if these China-loving traitors get back into the White House. They started this war and we the true American patriots will not cave to them.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
