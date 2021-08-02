Editor: Isn’t about time we stop this invasion: This Biden administration is totally out of control. How can we as Americans allow this invasion at our southern border to go on. There is absolutely no reason this should continue. As it stands now there are millions who have crossed the border and who knows how many are infected with the virus. This is insane and we are letting the morons get away with it. It is time for the American people to say enough is enough. Biden is a sick man that is hell bent on taking this country down with all his socialist lunatics behind him. I have been reading where there is now voter remorse from people who voted for this loose cannon. The demorats are claiming that anybody who claims there was voter fraud is a threat to our country. They state that Jan. 6th was the worst thing that ever happened. I say that the demorat party is the worst thing that has ever happened to our country, God help us.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
rog - [thumbdown][spam]lies[ban][thumbdown]
