Editor: Now there are four Capital Police officers that have allegedly committed suicide. Seems real suspicious to me. Did any of these officers take selfies with the protesters or did they open up barricades so the protesters could gain access? Did they know what really went down that day and were prepared to go public? Were they threatened by their co workers or superior officers? There are many questions that need to be answered, for instance who shot Ashli Babbett and why isn’t that getting the attention it should? The sham investigation that Pelosi has going will never reveal the real truth as it is only to shame President Trump and any one who believes that there was fraud committed by the left during the last election. There are people in that party who still wield power like Obama and the Clintons.
There is so much corruption in DC and so many Americans just don’t care, and unfortunately most of the press ignores it to.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
roge - [thumbdown][spam] "...who shot Ashli Babbett and why isn’t that getting the attention it should?" How much attention do you want? Ashli was shot by an officer protecting our seat of government, Senators, Representatives and their staffs as Ms Babbit attempted an overthrow and coup by attempting to push her way past officers. In my opinion Ms Babbit committed suicide after following the orders of a twice-impeached fool. There is your guilty party who needs to be charged in her death ![thumbdown]
