Editor: Well, you liberal left-leaning people just might get what you wish for with a Biden sham election.
This man is not a nice, kind-hearted man. He is one of many corrupt career politicians who’d sell this country out to the highest bidder. Also, would you want him near your young daughters with all his hair-sniffing? What about Taa Reade’s allegations that Biden violated her in a hallway while he was senator? What happened to the Dems’ claim that we have to believe all women? I guess that only applies to conservative people like Justice Kavanaugh.
Biden, his family and the Clintons — and you can’t forget the slick-talking snake oil salesman Obama — have the biggest crime organizations, probably bigger then the mafia.
Do you remember when Biden (the one time when he was allowed out) made a comment that he and his team had put together the biggest fraud campaign in the history of the country? Now that was one time he actually told the truth. You can bash Trump all you want but you cannot deny that he did a lot of really good things for our country.
And lets face the facts, Biden is just an empty suit,he will be ushered out within weeks as he is to toxic for progressives to have him speak in public.
The fake news people are already starting to complain to his handlers because he refuses to take questions. Trump put up with four years of constant non-stop trashing from the Dems and their media lackeys. Why they even trashed him for calling the virus the “China virus.” I think what your real problem is that you are jealous of what Trump has accomplished and garnered a huge base of true American patriots.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
