Editor: Well I read in the news that Scottsdale had an unwelcome surprise recently. Looks like Biden’s ICE agents dropped off numerous illegal invaders at one of their local hotels under the cover of darkness. Now if memory serves me correctly Scottsdale is in Maricopa county and that county was the one that apparently caused Arizona to swing blue for Biden. So I guess now they are having buyers remorse. Biden stated that he was to open up the border during his many campaign speeches. So what did you Biden voters expect? If you really didn’t want open borders, higher gas prices, jobs being lost and renewed tensions in the middle east then maybe you should have kept President Trump in office. I believe there are many thousands here in Lake Havasu who voted for President Trump and if ICE tries dropping off the invaders here there will be much resistance. I think that the left is in for a big surprise during the 2022 midterms. The country along with the Dem voters are getting a taste of the socialist big government being forced upon us.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Nice article Roger and full of obvious realities and facts. You see, when you mention the word Trump then you awaken the "woke" Queen of "buzzwords". Now "Bobber" won't deny or confirm the facts you listed, just picked one word to try and discredit you because you said the word Trump. "Bobber" will only change his tune when all these illegal alien criminals start dipping into his Government money...and the printing presses stop.
Once again a dim-bulb prove he has no knowledge of what socialism actually is. Come on, fools, get a new buzzword!
