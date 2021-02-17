Editor: Well now it has started. The moron in the White House is giving the union workers who supported him just exactly what he said he would do.
I do feel bad for them but apparently the thought that the left cares for the common everyday worker was and still is swamp talk.
Biden said he was going to shut down the energy sector and on day one he did it. So don’t whine now about your choice. The traitor John Kerry is now telling the laid off workers to get into the solar and wind turbine business.
How thoughtful of him, that was like Biden telling the oil and gas workers in Pennsylvania that they need to learn how to code whatever that means.
Also New Mexico is having voters remorse. I can see in the near future there will be many more suffering from the same problem.
This blind hatred for Trump and the corrupt media has caused people to vote against him but before the China virus and by the way” Biden has made that phrase illegal to please his china friends”, the economy was doing fine, and we were energy independent.
You left leaning people who believe that the election was not stolen probably will never change your mind but we on the other side will never believe that it wasn’t.
The left challenged three presidential elections in the past with the last one in 2016.
Now they are on their moral high ground claiming that if we challenge this election somehow we are wrong and should be investigated by the FBI and also should be reprogrammed.
And now another sham impeachment. Biden is really a moron if he thinks there will be unity. But it won’t be long and he’ll be out. God help
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
