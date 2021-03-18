Editor: A recent writer claimed that work is required to be a congressman, when has that become a requirement for any politician. She mentioned that Donald Trump has no interest in doing anything for the people. I guess she must have been living on another planet for the four years he was president. It simply amazes me that the hatred for Trump is so strong that they can’t see the positive things he had done for this country. Now shall I remind you that the corrupt politician Biden has no business anywhere near the White House? Now there is a loose cannon that his handlers have to watch every second. The left now wants to take away the nuclear code from him well good for them he shouldn’t be anywhere near it. Before the election Biden said on TV that anyone who governs by executive order is a dictator. Now how many has he signed in his brief time in office? Now who is the dictator? Let’s look at Bidens record. For 47 years he was on the government’s payroll; what did he do that was so great that apparently 80 million people thought he should be president over Trump? Not a darn thing.
Since his first day in office he has ruined the lives of many American workers and put the interest of illegals first. He was going to unite the country; what a joke. Also did anyone see what is happening to the gas prices, good old Joe is really looking out the the American people.
Roger Pries
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.