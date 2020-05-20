Editor: It has been with some interest that I have followed the protests regarding our loss of liberty and freedoms due to the lockdowns in states across the nation. At first, I didn’t understand the protester’s concerns but recently I have come to agree with them! Although I realize this may put others at risk, in celebration of my freedom I have decided to occasionally ignore stop signs, traffic lights and speed limits whenever the mood strikes me.
Roger Swenson
Prescott
