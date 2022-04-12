Editor: Is Joe Biden about to step on his necktie again and fall on his face? He is talking about releasing one million barrels of oil per day for 180 days from the Strategic Oil Reserves. Doing this is an effort to try to save the mid-term elections and is not in the interest of the country, but in the interest of Joe, Nancy and Chuck.
I doubt he can fool the people of this country in the long term but one must give him credit for trying. After he does this, he will spend an hour reading a speech in which he will get his tongue tangled around his eye tooth so he cannot see what he is saying. This will then give the west wing a week of work cleaning up aisle 46 and telling the American public that what they heard was not what Joe said.
Ron L. Schmidt
Lake Havasu City
