Editor: I must thank Jim Hardy Dewey for his letter explaining the logic of a good dedicated Democrat. I was under the mistaken idea that one should not cheat, steal or peddle influence even if you are a Dedicated Democrat. Jim Hardy Dewey asks “who wouldn’t peddle influence to help their family gain financial independence?” I hope that there are still some honest politicians left in this county, but my guess it that they are not good dedicated Democrats. Sad it is, very sad.
Ron L Schmidt
(1) comment
Yes Ron it is very sad. But I will say that there are probably some republicans who fit into that same greedy category. Greed and power have a habit of taking over these people once they get into office. The DC swamp is comprised of many people who started out with incomes that were good but it seems like the longer they stay in office the richer they get. Now that usually comes from having your hand out for someone to give you some with an ulterior motive.
