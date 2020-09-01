Editor: I read and hear that if we elect Joe Biden, we will have rioting and looting all across this country. Excuse me, but isn’t that what’s happening now, and Biden is NOT President.
I was always taught that the ultimate responsibility lies at the top. Isn’t that President Trump? Haven’t all the ills we have been experiencing, been on his watch?
Ron Lee
Lake Havasu City
You nailed it, Ron. Let's look at the wondrous things brought to us by trump -
1) Highest national debt;
2) Most convicted team members;
3) Most pandemic infections in world history.
4) Use of military troops against citizens of the United States.
5) American’s being banned from traveling to Europe.
6) The deaths of more 180,000 Americans due to the trump virus.
7) Most disastrous drop in GDP in our nation's history.
