A rebuttal
Editor: What I seem to be missing from these unreasoned and unfettered meanderings of Finfrock is what does she consider a “hate filled letter”? Seems every time I read one of these missives and exaggerations I come away stupefied as to her reasoning — the last letter to you as an example: Does the writer not realize that some Republicans have been in office as long as some Democrats which begs for the answer as to why Republicans haven’t solved the nation’s problems? Maybe they’re too busy giving tax breaks to their rich friends to bother with the middle class and solve problems? Does Finfrock not realize that a lot of the problems we now have are the result of this administration and not some imagined Biden one? If you want the continued spiraling down of this country into a chasm of hate and reduction of our rights, as evidenced by photo ops against peaceful protesters, then re-elect the unqualified and impeached game show host.
As for the hearing the other day, maybe if Barr wasn’t the lackey and pretend personal attorney for Trump instead of doing his Constitutional duty maybe it would be different. The constant lying and deflections to protect the incompetence of Trump is grating on everyone’s (those who love this country and its Constitution) nerves except for those who are too blind to see. The best thing that can happen to this country is a change of direction away from the deception and outright contempt for our laws as demonstrated by Trump and his administration. If you want this country to devolve into a dictatorship vote for the Republicans who want to take away women’s rights and move this country backward into the 1800s. I think FDR said it best with “a conservative is a person with two good legs who refuses to move forward”. Vote.
Ron Miller
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.