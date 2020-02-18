Editor: I’d like to respond to Rey Miller and Richard Hawkins the supposed rebuttal of facts by Norma Lembach: A simple search on the internet obviously rebuts most things they quote such as from Snopes.com: What’s true: A petition that has been in circulation since 1998 claims to bear the name of more than 30,000 signatures from scientists who reject the concept of anthropogenic global warming.
What’s false : The petition was created by individuals and groups with political motivations, was distributed using misleading tactics, is presented with almost no accountability regarding the authenticity of its signatures, and asks only that you have received an undergraduate degree in any science to sign.
Wow! Some rebuttal with obvious bias introduced!
Further, the Marijuana is addictive debate is full of half-truths and obvious distortions to justify their own biased critique. The CDC does state that almost 1 in 10 users will become addicted to marijuana but a lot of that comes from records of individuals attempting to lower their sentences by subscribing to addiction treatment. What they fail to mention is the that 45% of tobacco users and 15% of alcohol users are addicted which have proven demonstrably more damaging then 9% of marijuana users. The marijuana debate is smoke and mirrors and this discussion could continue on until ad infinitum. We don’t need more of the scare tactics, but more understanding if it is a problem.
Ron Miller
Lake Havasu City
