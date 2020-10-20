Editor: I’d like to address another fringe conspiracy theory emanating from letter writer Kandi Finfrock: According to the Constitution of Arizona it says “ The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is responsible for drawing both congressional and state legislative district lines. The commission is composed of five members. Of these, four are selected by the majority and minority leaders of each chamber of the state legislature from a list of 25 candidates nominated by the state commission on appellate court appointments. These 25 nominees comprise 10 Democrats, 10 Republicans, and 5 unaffiliated citizens. The four commission members appointed by legislative leaders then select the fifth member to round out the commission. The fifth member of the commission must belong to a different political party than the other commissioners. The governor, with a two-thirds vote in the Arizona State Senate, may remove a commissioner “for substantial neglect of duty, gross misconduct in office, or inability to discharge the duties of office.” The Arizona State Legislature may make recommendations to the commission, but ultimate authority is vested with the commission.” How do the Democrats infiltrate and get around this law when the Republicans are in charge? How is it that Finfrock can constantly use these fear tactics to justify the re-election of Trump and the dislike she has for her former state? California was run by the likes of Reagan, Wilson, Schwartzenegger and Dukmejian for 32 of the last 53 years which makes it a plurality. The people of California were fed up with the way conservatives ran the state and voted them out – probably so they would move. Now after ruining themselves with their policies they accuse the Democrats of showing the electorate they could be better off without them.
Ron Miller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I always find it hilarious that people here in Mohave County complain about liberals causing problems when this pathetic county has had conservative/fascist control for decades.
