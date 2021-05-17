Harmful suggestion
Editor: In response to Bruce Warner: The presidential election of 2020 cannot be overturned no matter how hard you wish or how many lies are told, to wit, there are no provisions in the Constitution of this country to do such a thing — read it and comprehend it.
If you think this farcical biased “audit” of Maricopa county votes is going to lead to overturning anything it would be your imagination.
Also, if you’re thinking the Supreme Court has a say in the election results, there are no Constitutional questions to be resolved. The election, the certification, etc., were all done to Constitutional requirements — end of story. How long are you going to continue with this charade and pipe dream?
The thing this country has to fear is Republicans gaining a majority in the House and Senate and attempt to overturn any election they lose by twisting the Constitution to the whim of the loser.
We will be well on our way to a dictatorship and totalitarianism or Banana Republic if that happens where no votes except Republicans will count as they claim fraud, with no proof, in losses. If you think that is far fetched look at the 2020 election where one loser keeps claiming they won even after they were rebuffed by every court they could find and every lie they can tell. Telling a lie over and over again doesn’t make it the truth.
Ron Miller
Lake Havasu City
You nailed it, Ron. Sadly Republicans are too stupid to comprehend either the Constitutions or the laws of our land and you will be faced with insults and attacks from our local dim bulbs.
