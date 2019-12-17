Editor: f there was any question whether conservatives wanted this free country to become a dictatorship look no further than the two letters posted on Dec. 17 in the News-Herald. Michael Pacer wants anyone who disagrees with him to be locked up because they exercised their right to disagree and blatantly states that “they are trying to destroy the Constitution and the Bill of Rights”. How ironic that they use this very Bill of Rights as an excuse to lock up people for no crime other than expressing their beliefs. How sad is it that people who want to protect this President will stop at nothing to destroy guaranteed freedoms and trample the Bill of Rights in the process.
The other letter from Schweitzer disparages and insults every government worker who protects and defends them, not because they are devoid of patriotism or not doing their job according to their definition, but because they are pencil necked geeks. How juvenile. Calling every dedicated public servant “human debris” smacks of totalitarianism at its worst and out right ignorance of what these people do. I know, it’s all because you can’t get your way with this impeachment so you lash out at anyone and anything that gets in the way of your myopic life. Some of those who want to trash public servants are even former officials and law enforcement who swore to uphold the Constitution and are now ready to scrap all decency to further their ultimate goal of destroying any disagreement or expressions of beliefs.
Why is it that some want to demean, disparage and insult anyone who disagrees with your formation of a dictatorship while using the Constitution as a weapon to destroy opposition to your plans? Why can’t there be a discussion without all the pandering to the likes of those who hate liberty? Why, because someone said something they didn’t like, can’t they cease the name-calling and pigeon-holing of anyone because they exercised the very rights they claim to uphold? Hypocrisy? May I suggest some need to read the Constitution and Bill of Rights and understand it instead of using it as a bludgeon to demand compliance with your idiom?
Ron Miller
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.