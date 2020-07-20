Editor: Oh please, another Finfrock conspiracy nut theory that intelligent people reject for its sheer absurdity and fear tactics. If you can’t scare them to vote for the unqualified and impeached game show host demonize anyone who disagrees with Trump’s attempts to make this country a dictatorship seems to be the agenda of the rightists. Why not listen to what Biden has to say instead of what your wild imagination, working overtime, has configured to your mentality? Is it too much to ask to keep your feet on the ground instead of in the far right agenda of hate and insults promoted by Trump? Is it too much to ask for some to realize we are all Americans and we are stronger when we work together and not attempt to divide us with divisive and mind numbing rhetoric? What has happened to a country that some have to spew hate along with ridiculous and inane comments to further their agenda? I have a Constitutional right to disagree with this administration but I can’t remember there being a right to lie to further your absurdity except to make yourself look foolish.
Ron Miller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Well said, Ron. We can always look forward to the most ridiculous trash when we see Kandi's name, followed by many, many attack and insult posts directed at anyone who disagrees with her.
