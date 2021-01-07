Editor: I would like to respond to Finfrock’s continued attacks on this country’s election and inane repetition of talking points easily disproved and debunked.
We are a nation of laws. When someone breaks the law they are supposed to be prosecuted and maybe found guilty, but not in her case. She has condemned the entire Democrat party and it’s voters to being nothing less than apparent criminals because judges won’t accept worthless statements as fact. She rails against liberals who insult Conservatives after calling the President- elect “senile” and Kamala Harris “hard left” neither which is true, but why have facts when your imagination is so much more convenient? She forgets that every time someone disagrees with Trump he labels them with any insulting nickname he can find. But he’s a“street fighter” who retaliates, but no one else can do that except him — others be damned. Have you forgotten “Sleepy Creepy Joe, Crazy Bernie, “dumb as a Rock” Tillerson, suckers and losers for veterans, Fat Jerry, etc, etc? You can’t claim the moral high ground on that one. Conservatives “turning the other cheek” is comedic.
In a two-party system like ours, both sides have to have a certain amount of trust in elections. When one side violates that, without proof, you have the beginnings of the destruction of this country and its freedoms and structure. Your continued blathering about fraud and cheating only furthers the disgust some have with the system and serves no useful purpose other than to make you feel warm and possibly institute rebellion. Please, for the sake of this country and all it’s citizens stop the lies and find some faith in your fellow Americans and quit looking at us as some enemy you can attempt to destroy in your meanderings.
Ron Miller
Lake Havasu City
