Editor: The Arizona Game and Fish Department recently served me a ticket for not having a non-resident OHV (Off-Highway Vehicle) decal on our side by side. My wife and I have been coming to Lake Havasu City since 2013 and had never heard of an OHV decal requirement. It is not posted anywhere. Our side by side is street legal. The clerk at the courthouse told me the fine for this ticket is $205. That is ridiculous! Believe me, Lake Havasu, you are driving people away.
Ron Paseka
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Had one on mine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.