Editor: A recent front page said “vaccine available for those over 75,” see page two for location, appointments required. Good luck. How many over 75 can navigate or have access to the electronic communication required? Only to find out they are overwhelmed.
Possible the “News Herald” could take the lead in Lake Havasu City and suggest we come up with “one” central place (Aquatic Center) with no appointments required and a team to give the shot. It seems to work when dog vaccinations are held once a year.
Ronald Ray
Lake Havasu City
At 78 I consider myself to be extreme "computer savvy" and finally gave up on trying to get an "appointment." The Aquatic Center plan makes a lot of sense.
