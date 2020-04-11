Editor: I have been coming to Lake Havasu for over 50 years and I dearly love it. I hope the rumors are not true that the lake is open. This is such a small request for a short period of time but seems urgent and important to me, to those that are still alive and to those that want to protect their health. I urge you to close the lake until the fall to be sure we are going to be able to continue visiting but lake for the next 50 years and beyond.
Ronda Landa
Salt Lake City, Utah
