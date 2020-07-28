Editor: There are three things to consider when deciding whether to return to the classroom: children, staff, and implementing safety measures. President Trump, Education Secretary DeVos and Governor Ducey say our children and teachers need to return to school. They say children need to be with other children, and they learn better in a classroom environment.
Our teachers need and want to return to the classroom, as they miss the children, and believe learning is better in a group setting. Our leaders say children are very unlikely to catch covid19, and if they do contract it, they are seldom very ill. The statistics pretty much support these statements, but that is not the entire picture.
The first consideration is our children. Recently there has been an increase in the number of children with PMIS (Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome). There is increasing evidence that the children with this syndrome test positive for the covid19 antibodies. Also, recently Texas childcare centers have seen an increase in covid19 among children from 25 cases in May to 600 cases in July. So, yes, children do not contract covid19 as easily as adults, but they do become ill.
The second consideration is school staff — teachers, administrative staff, custodians, cafeteria workers, etc. These adults may bring Covid19 into school and pass it around to others. Many of our staff are older or have issues that compromise them. What happens if a number of staff test positive? Do we have enough replacements to allow the schools to remain open? No. Can we allow the children to monitor themselves? No. Will we once again be forced to close?
I for one, believe the lives of our children, teachers and staff are far too precious to risk unless we can provide better guarantees that it is safe for everyone to return to a classroom setting.
The third consideration is implementation of safety features. First of all, this should NOT be the responsibility of the teachers and staff.
We should NOT expect them to purchase sanitizing materials, masks, plastic dividers to ensure social distancing, and all the other items deemed necessary to ensure a safe return for all. Nor should they be the ones that have to “build” all the safety features. The State needs to step up and put some money and ideas together to ensure safety for all.
Thankfully, for the moment, clear minds have prevailed, and we will begin the school year mostly with distance learning. As new decisions are made, I hope our leaders will continue to make sound and safe choices.
Rosemary Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.