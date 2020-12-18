Editor: Nancy Campbell, did you read the paper on Dec. 10? ICU beds full. That is what you get when you let cities and others police themselves: rising cases, no masks, no social distancing, (in many cases). In my opinion nothing is being done. We need more state and government control — policing yourself will never work. In many state that think they know better that the US government or Centers for Disease Control, the numbers going up and I see no change here in Lake Havsu City and you want to reduce the requirement to get to a place where the city calls the shots. That’s wrong in my opinion. Thanksgiving was a mess for many states and my guess here also. Christmas will be no different. We have California on lock down and they just come here to eat, drink and party with possibility they have the virus.
Again I fell the mayor, City Council,and governor of Arizona have done the bare minimum in reducing the numbers and you will see the numbers all over going up and up.
Constitutional Sanctuary city in LHC? Really, are you kidding? No, no, remember you vowed to uphold the US constitution. The city can not and will not police them self,
Roy Meek
Lake Havasu City
