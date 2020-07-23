Editor: Trump visited Walter Reed hospital as a photo op only with his mask on, that also was a photo op, he does not really care about out vets, otherwise he would do something about Russia’s bounty on US armed forces, nothing said.
Roy Meek
Lake Havasu City
