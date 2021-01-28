Editor: No, we can’t give long prison sentences to guys for doing the will of the elected president. Biden will figure some understanding way to handle the political complication.

Mary Ruth

Lake Havasu City

BigBob
BigBob

Yes, we can. Find them on video, arrest, charge, and convict the low-life scum including the brain dead moron that told them to do it in the first place.

